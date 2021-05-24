Coronavirus Greece: 1,381 new cases, 563 intubated, 50 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,353 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,381, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 391,181 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 31 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,077 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 50, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,822 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease an /or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Activists call for new probe into killings of Turkish journalists

“Set Me Free”: A Global Campaign for Culture (video)

The number of patients treated by intubation is 563 (61.3% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,353 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 210 (daily change -8.3%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).