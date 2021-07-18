Coronavirus Greece: 1,558 new cases, 123 intubated, 10 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,757 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus are 1,558, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 457,312 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 148 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,557 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 10, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,850 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 123 (60.2% men). Their median age is 66 years. 87.8% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,757 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

