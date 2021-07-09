Coronavirus Greece: 1,997 new cases, 141 intubated, 12 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,728 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,997, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 435,018 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 148 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,889 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 12, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,785 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 141 (67.4% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,728 patients have been discharged from the ICU.