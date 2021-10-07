Coronavirus Greece: 2,249 new cases, 335 intubated, 30 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,202 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,249, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 671,040 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 114 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,126 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 30, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,042 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 335 (61.5% men). Their median age is 66 years. 80.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 294 (87.76%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 41 (12.24%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,202 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

