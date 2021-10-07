Harvey Weinstein was inspiration for an Orc in Lord of The Rings

Talking to the Armchair Expert podcast Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in the Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, said that Harvey Weinstein, who has been imprisoned after being found guilty of a number of sex crimes and is facing trial over more, was then used as inspiration as one of the trilogy’s villains – an orc.

Elijah Wood says Peter Jackson designed an orc to look like Harvey Weinstein during #LordOfTheRings ‘Fuck him” 🎙 Armchair Expert pic.twitter.com/BxHyWDP8OP — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 4, 2021

The films were due to be made under Weinstein’s Miramax brand, but he told Jackson he would not be allowed to make three films – based on J R R Tolkien’s trilogy – so the director upped and left to New Line Cinema, which helped turn the franchise into one of the biggest in movie history.

“He had seen these orc masks, and one of the orc masks – and I remember this vividly – was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein as a sort of a f*** you.”

Wood added: “I think that is okay to talk about now – the guy is f****** incarcerated. F*** him.”

