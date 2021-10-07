Ramones band guitarist Johnny Ramone’s guitar sold for $1million at auction

According to the auction house, the guitar was played by Johnny Ramone

The ‘main guitar’ of Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone for nearly two decades has fetched an almost eye-watering $1million at auction.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar was sold for $937,500 (£692,000) by RR Auction on behalf of the American punk band’s collaborator, producer, and songwriter Daniel Rey, last Saturday.

This was against a $500,000+ (£369,000+) estimate and alongside an extensive collection of further Ramones paraphernalia from Rey.

According to the auction house, the guitar was played by Johnny Ramone – real name John Cummings – at every Ramones performance from November 1977 until his retirement as the band broke up in August 1996, totalling roughly 1,985 shows.

The guitar was played at every Ramones show from November 1977 to August 1996, totalling roughly 1,985 gigs 🤯 https://t.co/KPCsXwLhbH — Metro (@MetroUK) October 2, 2021

The guitar was also heard on all 15 of the group’s live and studio albums throughout those years, including Rocket to Russia, Too Tough to Die and their final album before their split, 1995’s ¡Adios Amigos!.

‘The consignor was thrilled with the results and is very happy that the guitar is in the hands of someone who will curate Johnny Ramone’s Mosrite for future generations to enjoy,’ stated Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

source metro.co.uk