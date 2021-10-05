French tennis star Chardy forced to end season after possible complications from Covid-19 vaccine

French tennis star Jeremy Chardy wanted to do the right thing and get vaccinated but he ended up regretting that decision since it is now negatively impacting his career. Being vaccinated isn’t mandatory to compete on the Tour but Chardy still decided to take the jab and do a “common good for humanity.”

Chardy, a former world No. 25, took the COVID-19 vaccine between the Tokyo Olympics and US Open. Since then, Chardy is unable to train and play, putting his season and career on hold. “Since I got my vaccine, I have a problem, I have a lot of problems.

As a result, I can’t train, I can’t play,” Chardy told AFP.

also read

ISIS suspect arrested in Athens charged with joining terrorist group (videos-photos)

Mysterious stealth aircraft spotted in Mojave Desert (video)

Complications linked to the COVID-19 vaccine are common but Chardy has been suffering from movement-limiting pain for an extended period.

“I don’t know what to do,” Chardy said. “The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine. There are people who had similar [side-effects], but the duration [of the issues] were really different”.

Chardy was forced to put an end to his 2021 season due to complications linked to the COVID-19 vaccine and he is not sure when he will be able to return to the tennis courts. “In my head, it’s difficult, because I don’t know how long it will last.

For now, my season is stopped and I don’t know when I’ll start again”. Chardy, 34, is nearing the end of his career and finishing the season on such a disappointing way will surely hurt him. “I turn 35 in February so for the moment I’m maybe a little bit negative, but this is the first time the idea that next season might be my last has crossed my mind.

I’m thinking about it… It’s difficult because I was enjoying myself and I wanted to play longer”.

source tennisworldusa.org