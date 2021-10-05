ISIS suspect arrested in Athens charged with joining terrorist group (videos-photos)

He will be taken before the Special Investigator to present his case

A Greek prosecutor has charged a 34-year-old Iraqi man for joining a terrorist organization. The suspect was arrested in Athens yesterday, after a joint operation of the Hellenic Counter-Terrorism Unit and the National Intelligence Services (EYP).

The suspect entered Greece via the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean Sea, together with his wife and four children, before coming to Athens and settled in Patissia, where he was employed by a Pakistani, who is a legal resident in Greece. The Counter-Terrorism Unit, which located him and mapped his movements and contacts, found that he was keeping a low profile and avoided contacts with extremist groups, and was looking for a way to leave for Central Europe.

He had filed two asylum applications which were both declined, while the decision of the administrative court, to which he had appealed on humanitarian grounds, was pending.

Until late on Monday night, the police had searched his apartment in Patissia, questioning the people he was in contact with, while his mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Laboratories of the Hellenic Police, in order to search and retrieve possible incriminating data which has been erased from his memory.

He is expected to be transferred to the Investigator in order to present his deposition and receive a deadline.

