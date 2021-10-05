Mysterious stealth aircraft spotted in Mojave Desert (video)

A mysterious stealth aircraft was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar-cross section measurement facility in the Mojave Desert, not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
Skunk Works has played a significant role in the development of stealth aircraft in the last four decades and could be in the process of developing yet another one.
A video, first spotted by Twitter handle “Ruben Hofs,” said he first “stumbled upon a very interesting TikTok video of an unknown shape on a flatbed trailer.”
Hofs was able to geolocate the TikTok video to “the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility,” which tests and evaluates aircraft designs’ radar signatures.
