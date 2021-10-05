Mysterious stealth aircraft spotted in Mojave Desert (video)

Hofs was able to geolocate the TikTok video to the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility

A mysterious stealth aircraft was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar-cross section measurement facility in the Mojave Desert, not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

Skunk Works has played a significant role in the development of stealth aircraft in the last four decades and could be in the process of developing yet another one.

A video, first spotted by Twitter handle “Ruben Hofs,” said he first “stumbled upon a very interesting TikTok video of an unknown shape on a flatbed trailer.”

Hofs was able to geolocate the TikTok video to “the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility,” which tests and evaluates aircraft designs’ radar signatures.

video credit Ruben Hofs Twitter feed

source zerohedge.com