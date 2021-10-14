Coronavirus Greece: 2,601 new cases, 347 intubated, 46 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,224 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,601, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 687,278 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 111 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,617 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 46, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,289 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 347 (63.7% men). Their median age is 66 years. 79.8% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 305 (87.9%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 42 (12.1%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,224 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

