Coronavirus Greece: 2,759 new cases, 822 intubated, 75 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,986 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,759, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 326,395 (daily change +0.9%), of which 51.3% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,872 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 75, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,788 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 822 (62.8% men).

Their median age is 68 years, 85.8% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 468 (daily change -15.83%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).