Coronavirus Greece: 2,807 new cases, 388 intubated, 38 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,015 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,807, of which 18 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 605,158 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.0% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 144 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,764 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 38, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,971 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 388 (60.6% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 229 (daily change + 24.46%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).