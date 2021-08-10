Coronavirus Greece: 4.181 new cases, 219 intubated, 19 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,848 patients have been discharged from the ICU

A rise in new infections was recorded today by EODY, which announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,181, of which 11 were detected after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 521,399 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 116 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,489 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 19, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,118 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 219 (60.7% men). Their median age is 65 years. 84.5% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,848 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 211 (daily change -0.47%).