Messi in Paris to sign with PSG – Thousands of fans at the airport (videos-photos)

The Argentine ace landed at the Paris airport on Tuesday afternoon (10/8) shortly before 17:00, with the fans of Paris Saint-Germain waiting patiently for the third consecutive day for his arrival.

In his first appearance, accompanied by his wife, Antonella Rocuso and their three children and in the midst of applause, Messi greeted the gathered fans, wearing a T-shirt that read “Here is Paris”.

According to information, the first thing the 34-year-old star will do is to go to the medical center, in order to go through the necessary medical procedures.

In particular, he will sign a two-year contract with the club with annual earnings of 35 million euros!

