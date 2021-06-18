Coronavirus Greece: 469 new cases, 307 intubated, 20 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,602 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 469, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 417,706 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 26 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 951 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 20, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,514 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 307 (65.5% men). Their median age is 67 years. 85.0% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 63 (daily change + 3.28%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).