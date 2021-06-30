Coronavirus Greece: 633 new cases, 196 intubated, 11 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,684 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 633, 1 of which was detected at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 422,456 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 93 are considered related to travel from abroad and 649 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 11, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,706 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 196 (66.3% men). Their median age is 66 years. 83.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

