Coronavirus Greece: 8,129 cases, 80 deaths, 547 intubated

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 8,129, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 847,188 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 50.7% men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 110 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,583 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 80, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,923 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 547 (61.4% men). Their median age is 64 years. 83.9% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,409 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 442 (daily change + 21.1%). The median age of cases is 38 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).