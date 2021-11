A simple and understandable way of the function of vaccines and the way they interact with human cells

The mechanism by which mRNA vaccines “teach” the immune system to fight the coronavirus is shown in a stunning video posted on the website of The Vaccine Makers Project, which is supported by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA.

The video illustrates in a simple and understandable way the function of vaccines and the way they interact with human cells.

