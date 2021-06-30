Demi Moore in Greece: Which islands she will visit (photo)

The American actress maintains close friendly relations with the Greek designers MI-RO

Demi Moore is in Greece these days.

The famous actress visited the Greek designers MI-RO, together with her daughter Rumer Willis.

According to information from protothema.gr, Demi Moore, who is coming to Greece for the second time, will visit Paros and Mykonos.

The American actress maintains close friendly relations with the Steggou family and in fact they have planned boat trips of the family to the Greek islands.

(Demi Moore with her daughter, designers MI-RO and Athanasia Steggou)

