Vaccinations to take place in town squares and beaches from July 6

The next phase of Operation “Freedom” will start on July 6 in Crete with people living in inaccessible areas or who are still undecided to be vaccinated given the opportunity to be vaccinated over the next period with in-house visits.

Speaking from Heraklion in Crete, where he is visiting, Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias said that the effort to vaccinate the largest possible percentage of our fellow citizens is a joint effort stressing that none will be left ‘behind’.

After meeting with local authorities for 3 hours, the general secretary of primary care, Marios Themistokleous, who is accompanying the Minister, noted that operationally there is the ability of vaccinations “close to society”, even in large beaches and squares!

As he stressed, by the order of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis from July 6 onwards, the vaccinations with mobile units of the Ministry of Health will start all over the country, after cooperation with the municipalities and the communities that will have already submitted lists of those who have not been vaccinated and want to do so.

“Crete is a pioneer and should be a pioneer in vaccination as well,” said the Minister of Health, who linked the vaccination and the wall of immunity that will be created, with tourism and the need for protection and the tourist season which means, as he stressed, a lot for the local economy.

