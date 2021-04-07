Dog-years myth debunked in new scientific study

The age-old belief that every one dog year is the same as seven human years has been debunked by scientists.

Researchers from the University of California San Diego found a one-year-old puppy is instead equivalent to a 30-year-old human.

By studying the methylation changes in the genetic data of 104 Labrador retrievers spanning a 16-year age range, researchers discovered the new ageing model. Methylation is able to change the activity of a DNA segment but doesn’t make any changes to its sequence.

The identified algorithm is: human age = 16 ln(dog_age) + 31.

Read more: stuff.co.nz