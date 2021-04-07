Erdogan and Charles Michel sat down and left Von der Layen standing! (video)

A video capturing an embarrassing moment during the meeting between the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel is going viral on the Internet.

In this video, after Erdogan has welcomed the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, they enter his “palace” in order to make the usual statements. However, there are only two chairs available, resulting in Ursula von der Leyen being confused and embarrassed for a few seconds since there was nowhere to sit as an equal (00′:45”).

The solution that was found, since Charles Michel did not seem willing to give up his position, was for her to watch the discussion from a couch that was there, facing the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Was this admittedly unusual image of a meeting of the EU leaders the responsibility of the Turkish presidency? Was it ordered by Erdogan? It is not known at the moment, however, it clearly reflects the way in which Erdogan treats Europe.