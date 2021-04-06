PM Mitsotakis in Libya: We want the cancellation of the Libya-Turkish memo

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis made an indirect but clear reference to the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, after the meeting he had with the Prime Minister of the Libyan transitional government Abdul Hamid Dbebeh

The two leaders held a joint press conference, after a meeting they had on Tuesday.

As he said during the press briefing: “We look forward to a full recovery of our energy cooperation with Libya, as well as cooperation in fields such as tourism. We have traditional ties in the sectors of defence and security. We should remind you that more than 280 Libyan officers have graduated from Greek Armed Forces academies. The foundation of our relationship must be honesty, a spirit of dialogue, and a belief in the principles of international law.

Turning a new leaf in our common path, we must erase the mistakes of the previous one. We also want the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries and the cancellation of illegal documents that were presented as transnational agreements but have no force.

Libya’s friends are by her side and not far from her. The closest geographical territory to Libya is Gavdos and Crete. I welcome your willingness to be able to discuss the delimitation of maritime zones directly and to continue a discussion that was interrupted in 2010”.