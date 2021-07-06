EC President to Turkey: EU will never accept a two-state solution in Cyprus

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s firm position that it will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus during a press conference she gave to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the occasion of the assumption of the Slovenian Presidency EU.

Asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming visit to the occupied territories, the Commission President said she had recently spoken over the telephone with the Turkish President and conveyed a very clear message about his visit.

“I told him that we are very sensitive in this matter, that we will monitor the progress of this visit, and that it is absolutely clear that the EU will never accept anything that refers to the two-state solution,” said Ursula von der Leyen. She stressed that the Turkish President is well aware of the EU’s position and stance on this issue.

