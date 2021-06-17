EC President Ursula von der Leyen to arrive in Athens – Celebratory ceremony at Ancient Agora for Recovery Fund

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be arriving in Athens as part of her visits to European capitals shortly before Brussels gives the final “green light” for the approval of the national plans to be financed by the European Fund, which was created to deal together with the “27” the great financial problems created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the EC will be received by PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the official ratification of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience “Greece 2.0”, in the framework of which a small amount of financial resources is expected to be released in the coming years, amounting to 32 billion euros that, if utilized, will drastically change the production model.

Mrs. von der Layen, due to a technical problem, will finally land in Athens at 11:00 and the working breakfast will not take place at the Maximos Mansion with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was scheduled for 10:00. Together with the Prime Minister, they will go to the Ancient Agora, where they will make statements emphasising the significance of the Recovery Fund will play in the economic recovery of Europe and Greece.

The actions of the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan “Greece 2.0” will be presented through connections with various parts of Greece, followed by a discussion between the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission with citizens.

According to sources, during the event there will a formal confirmation that Greece will receive approximately 7.5 billion euros within 2021 from the resources of the Recovery Fund funds amounting, corresponding to over 4% of GDP, instead of an amount of about 4 billion euros originally estimated.