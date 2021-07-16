EC to refer Greece to ECJ over poor air quality

The Commission considers that the efforts made so far by the Greek authorities have not been satisfactory and sufficient

The European Commission has decided to refer Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union, due to poor air quality, caused by high levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

The European Green Deal and the Zero Pollution Action Plan emphasise the importance of reducing air pollution, which is one of the key factors adversely affecting human health. Full implementation of air quality standards enshrined in EU law is crucial for the effective protection of human health and the preservation of the natural environment.

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is emitted mainly by human activities, such as road traffic — especially diesel vehicles — and industry. This form of pollution causes serious diseases such as asthma and decreased lung function.

Each year about 400,000 premature deaths can be attributed to air pollution. NO2 causes asthma, cardiovascular problems, and lung cancer.

Greece constantly and steadily exceeds the annual NO2 limit value in Athens, while the country failed to implement the appropriate measures within the specified time frame. The Commission considers that the efforts made so far by the Greek authorities have not been satisfactory and sufficient, and therefore refers Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union.