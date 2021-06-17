Elon Musk tweets Socrates in Ancient Greek

Tesla owner billionaire Elon Musk tweeted an ancient Greek saying attributed to Socrates, perplexing his millions of fans and followers.

Responding to a Babylon Bee article titled “Kim Jong Un Attends Ivy League University To Learn New Brainwashing Techniques,” Musk tweeted “εἰδέναι μὲν μηδὲν πλὴν αὐτὸ τοῦτο εἰδέναι.”

This is a phrase that comes close to “ἓν οἶδα ὅτι οὐδὲν οἶδα”, meaning “I know one thing, that I know nothing” which is also connected with the answer of Pythia that Socrates is wiser since he was aware of his ignorance.

Socrates (died in 399BC) was a Greek philosopher from Athens who is generally seen as the founder of Western philosophy, and as being the first moral philosopher of the Western ethical tradition of thought.

Socrates’ famous saying was affirming the fact that he knew that any knowledge or information he did have was likely to be insignificant (or even completely false) compared to how much was left to be discovered.

Socrates exerted a strong influence on philosophers in later antiquity and in the modern era. Depictions of Socrates in art, literature, and popular culture have made him one of the most widely known figures in the Western philosophical tradition.

