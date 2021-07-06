EU HR Borell ‘slaps’ Turkey on human rights

He noted that in Turkey there is a need for respect for basic democratic values

High Representative, Josep Borrell said the EU was concerned about the situation in Turkey regarding the pro-Kurdish HDP party, speaking in the plenary session of the European Parliament.

“We are concerned about the HDP people and the situation they have been facing since 2016,” said Josep Borrell, noting that party co-chair Selahattin Demirtas remains in custody.

At the same time, the High Representative spoke about Turkey’s backward steps in terms of fundamental human rights, which, as he underlined, contradict the commitment of the Turkish authorities to reforms with a European approach.

In addition, he noted that in Turkey there is a need for respect for basic democratic values, “the rule of law and freedom of political association”, stressing the importance it has for the EU and relations with Turkey.