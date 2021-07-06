Female prison guard had sex with inmate in front of 11 other prisoners

She was sentenced to 210 days behind bars

A California correctional officer has been sentenced to jail time after having sex with an inmate while she was on the job – and in front of other prisoners, according to local reports.

Tina Gonzalez, 27, was busted after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office workers received a tip about her relationship with a prisoner who was caught with a cellphone behind bars in 2019.

Her behavior was “something only a depraved mind can come up with,” Fresno’s Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas told the judge, according to the Fresno Bee.

Gonzalez was accused of cutting a hole in her uniform to facilitate her intimate encounters with the inmate, which they reportedly had within the view of 11 other prisoners.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 210 days behind bars and two years of probation on felony charges of sexual activity by a detention facility employee.

source foxnews.com

feature image from pixabay (NOT actual prison guard)