Greek army gets €3 million boost in budget

The budget of the Ministry of National Defence and the Hellenic Army General Staff (GES) will be increased by €3.4 million related to daily staff compensation expenses, following the concerted efforts of the Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

In particular, by the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the above appropriations were approved in the framework of “search and rescue” operations carried out in January and February to address the refugee-immigration crisis.

