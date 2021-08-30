Ex UFC champ Tyron Woodley loses to YouTuber Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley lost in a split decision to YouTuber Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a perfect record of 3-0. In his most previous effort, Paul scored a first-round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

The Paul vs. Woodley bout proved to be an entertaining affair. ‘T-Wood’ was able to land some big shots during the fight but did not do well with his overall volume. On the flip side, Jake Paul stayed busy throughout the eight-round contest and was awarded a split decision victory for his efforts from the judges in attendance.

