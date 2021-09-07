Fire burning on Mount Athos (photos)

Firefighters are on the spot

A fire broke out in a forest area on Mount Athos in Chalkidiki, Macedonia on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters immediately moved to the spot which is in a forest area near Mikra Agia Anna.

The fire broke out in an inaccessible place, while strong winds are blowing in the area.

According to vimaorthodoxias, the monks’ cells of the area are in danger from the fire, something that is not confirmed by the Fire Department.

There are 39 firefighters operating on the spot with three groups of pedestrians, 11 vehicles, two aircraft, and two helicopters.