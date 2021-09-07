PM Mitsotakis gives the ‘green light’ for vaccination of children over 12 years old

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave the “green light” for the vaccination of children over 12 years old after hearing the recommendations in a meeting on Tuesday of the representatives of the scientific pediatric companies and the Panhellenic Federation of Freelance Pediatricians, for the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine in the fight against Covid-19.

The PM instructed the head of the vaccination programme, general secretary of Primary Health Care Marios Themistocleous, to immediately move forward with the implementation of the plan, which will include the country’s private pediatricians in the large vaccination campaign for the protection of children.

In the teleconference that ended shortly before 12, Mitsotakis and the leadership of the Ministry of Health discussed with the representatives of the pediatric scientific societies and the Panhellenic Federation of Freelance Pediatricians about the vaccination of children over the age of 12 in their private clinics.

According to the data presented during yesterday’s briefing, the general secretary of Primary Health Care (PHC), Marios Themistocleous, in the age group 12-14 years, 9.6% has been vaccinated and with the scheduled appointments, this percentage will reach 11, 5% and in the group of students aged 15-17 years the vaccination coverage has reached 20% and with the appointments that have been scheduled it will reach 23.1%.