Greece files official protest against Turkish illegal fishing in Greek waters

The Greek embassy in Ankara was ordered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, to file an official protest against illegal fishing by Turkish fishing vessels in Greek territorial waters, in the context of ‘safeguarding our national sovereignty, as well as the protection of European fait accompli’ an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dendias also stressed the condemnable practice of Turkish Coast Guard vessels, which accompanies Turkish fishing vessels and harasses Greek fishing vessels.

“Illegal fishing in Greek territorial waters is also a violation of European law, in addition to the fact that it is another violation, on the part of Turkey, of the International Law of the Sea. Turkey, unfortunately, continues its delinquent behaviour. The Greek side, committed to defending its rights under international law, leaves no challenge unanswered,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.