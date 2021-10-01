Greece: Journalists’ Union sends letter to von der Layen, Schinas & Breton against the shut down of the Greek Euronews service

The letter is supported by the Cyprus Writers Union and the French Associations SNJ and SNJ-CGT

A letter of protest was sent by the Board of Directors of the Greek Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) to the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and European Commissioner Thierry Breton regarding Euronews.

The Board of Directors strongly protests against the forthcoming shut down of the Greek Service of Euronews, which means that many employees, journalists, technicians and administrative staff will be fired, while the move is also a blow to the pluralism of the media.

“The management of EURONEWS invokes excuses, such as the low diffusion of the Greek language, completely ignoring its cultural value, as it was spoken by the oldest culture in Europe, as well as the importance for Greece, Cyprus and the Greek community around the world. Given that Greeks and Cypriots are an important part of the European public and not a negligible minority, this decision, as you understand, directly affects the Greek language and the principle of multilingualism, which is embraced and promoted by the European Union”.

ESIEA asks the recipients of the letter to continue the operation of the Greek Service of Euronews, a request supported by the ‘Cyprus Writers Union’ and the French Associations SNJ and SNJ-CGT.

