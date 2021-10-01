Greece & Cyprus among the countries that use owls in agriculture instead of poisonous chemicals!

Greece and Cyprus are using a new method for biological extermination in agriculture without the use of poisonous chemicals and it is really cunning: installing nesting boxes for owls!

The information comes from an article of Jerusalem Post regarding the use of this method by Morocco. The article describes how Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority have been using this system successfully and how the improved relations between Israel and Morocco have allowed the cooperation to move forward.

Read the article:

Joining in on the success of Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, Morocco will be installing nesting boxes for owls, which will enable biological extermination in agriculture without the use of poisonous chemicals that are dangerous for people and the environment.

The man who started the initiative, Prof. Yossi Leshem, is a member of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, an ornithologist and a professor of Zoology at Tel Aviv University.

Leshem said he met Prof. Imad Chirkawi, an ecologist and bird researcher, at a workshop of Mashav (The Center for International Cooperation) a few years ago. At this meeting, Leshem expressed an interest in leading the initiative in Morocco and the other Maghreb countries like Algiers and Tunisia.

This relation was strengthened after Israel and Morocco established diplomatic ties in December, and next week, Leshem will meet with his Palestinian and Swiss partners at the Dubai Expo to discuss the operative plans to bring the project to Morocco. “We are seeing the owl is replacing the dove as the harbinger of peace and is proving once again that birds do not have geographical borders,” the professor said. “I am happy to see that the vision is taking shape. I hope that as a result of the meetings in Dubai, the emirates of the UAE who want to use environmentally friendly agriculture and learn from the methods developed in Israel over the last 35 years will also join the initiative.