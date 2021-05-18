Greece receives 545 Blue Flags, 2nd in the world

Greece was awarded 545 Blue Flags this year, taking the second spot among 49 countries worldwide.

Greece owned 13.5% of the total award-winning coastline.

It is worth noting that this year’s award-winning beaches in our country have increased by 30 as last year the number of beaches that had won the Blue Flag was 515.

The top region in Greece again this year, was the Regional Unit of Halkidiki, with 96 flags. The International Commission has awarded 4,040 beaches, 707 marinas, and 78 cruise ships worldwide this year.