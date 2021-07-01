Greece: Unbearable heatwave with 44 degrees today on the central mainland

Today, Thursday, July 1st, the new heatwave that affects Greece has hit its peak, with the maximum temperatures​​being between 43 to 44 degrees Celsius, while the emergency weather report from the National Meteorological Service is in force.

Increased concentrations of African dust are expected, light to moderate winds in the seas with gradual strengthening of the northwest winds in the afternoon.

Today, Thursday, the tenth day of the heatwave, according to the available forecast data, the maximum temperature in the central mainland will reach up to 44 degrees Celsius.

The map of meteo.gr that follows presents with orange-red colour, the areas where the estimated maximum temperatures on Thursday 01/07, will exceed 36 ⁰C.

According to the latest forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens/meteo.gr, on Thursday 01/07 the maximum temperatures in the central and southern mainland will reach locally 43-44 C and in the northern mainland 37-38 C.

In the island parts, the temperatures will remain at high levels, reaching 40-41 C in the Eastern Aegean and Eastern Rhodes, 39-40 C in Crete, 36-37 C in the Cyclades and 34-35 C in the Ionian Sea.