Greek female scientist 9th in Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2021

A Greek scientist was ranked by the website The Healthcare Technology Report in ninth place in the list of Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2021.

This important distinction was achieved by the co-founder and CSO of Miroculus, Faye Christodoulou. According to a statement from Miroculus, the individuals on this list were selected among hundreds of female scientists after a thorough analysis of various factors, such as e.g. the achievement of professional goals-milestones, the duration of involvement with the biotechnology sector, and the special knowledge in the field. Other factors taken into account were the recognition by fellow peers in the field and the distinctions in the field of biotechnology.

Regarding her ranking in the 9th place of the list of The Healthcare Technology Report, Faye Christodoulou herself said she felt humble about the distinction, as the list is full of women who inspire their colleagues with their achievements. “I share this distinction with the Miroculus team, which is committed to providing easy-to-use tools to scientists around the world so that they can make progress in their research and accelerate their discoveries,” she said.

Foteini Christodoulou is the Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Miroculus, a venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Miroculus was founded in 2015 with the vision of making the most complex protocols easily accessible to scientists everywhere. Miroculus has developed a novel digital microfluidics technology to automate and miniaturize a range of genomic protocols, such as sample preparation for next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, cell editing, and combinatorial chemistry, all in a compact, user-friendly system.

As CSO, Christodoulou has led all R&D efforts to take Miroculus’ first product—the Miro Canvas—from concept to preparation for commercial launch. She and her team have filed over 25 patent applications along the way. A noted researcher, Christodoulou’s work has been published in Nature, Cell, and Science. In 2012, she was awarded an EU postdoctoral fellowship to investigate the role of microRNAs in thyroid carcinogenesis at the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens, Greece. Christodoulou received her PhD in evolutionary developmental biology from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany.