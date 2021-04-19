Greek FM Dendias welcomed in Egypt by counterpart Shoukry (video)

Dendias visited Egypt in the wake of his visit to Turkey

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry met his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Cairo on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two men discussed bilateral relations between their countries, as well as the latest developments in the region.

Last year, Egypt’s president ratified a maritime deal setting its Mediterranean Sea boundary with Greece.

It demarcated an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights, a move that has angered Turkey.

Nikos Dendias’s visit to Egypt comes in the wake of his fiery public exchange in front of the cameras during a joint press conference with Turkey’s FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, which caused an uproar in Turkish media. Dendias held nothing back putting forward all the issues of Turkish provocations against Greece.

