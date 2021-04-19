Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)

Permanent residents entering Greece from EU member states, countries in the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, and Israel will not be required to quarantine for 7 days, according to a new NOTAM issued by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In particular, they will not be required to quarantine:

A) if they have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for COVID-19 coronavirus by the PCR method within the last seventy-two (72) hours before their arrival in Greece or

B) in case of completion of the vaccination for COVID-19 coronavirus and presentation by them of a vaccination certificate, in English, which has been issued by a public authority, provided that fourteen (14) days have elapsed from the completion of the vaccination.

Current air travel restrictions in force for domestic/international flights (including mandatory 7-day quarantine) will remain valid until Holy Monday, April 26, 2021, until 06:00 in the morning.

