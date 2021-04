The MMA fighter got a cool 1 million for his embarrassment

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul delivered his best KO so far to dispatch veteran MMA fighter Ben Askren; Justin Bieber had earlier performed live and Paul then produced the fireworks that he had promised.

It was the most impressive knockout yet from the divisive YouTuber-turned-boxer who heavily floored the former UFC fighter.

Paul landed a jab and a straight right hand which caught Askren high on the side of his head and sent him crashing to the canvas.