Greek model and partner remanded for drug trafficking

They were arrested last week for possessing 8kg of cocaine

A Greek model who was arrested last week on charges of possession of 7.8 kilos of cocaine was remanded until her trial along with her partner on Monday.

Elena Polychronopoulou and her partner, Dimitris Regginidis, were sentenced to pre-trial detention after they presented their defence shortly after 2 p.m.

Elena Polychronopoulou, who became known for her participation in the reality show Power of Love, was arrested together with her partner Dimitris Regginidis, in an apartment in Nea Smyrni for drug trafficking and specifically 7,827 kilos of cocaine.

