Well-known Greek model arrested for possession of 8kg of cocaine

A Greek model, who became known to the wider public through her participation in the reality show Power of Love, was arrested along with her partner with almost eight kilos of cocaine in her possession.

Elena (Lenia) Polychronopoulou, and her partner Dimitris Regginidis, who were running a joint business in the area of ​​Pagrati Athens, were found to have drugs in a suitcase, while according to the official announcement of the police, the man tried to avoid arrest by assaulting the officers. According to the police, the narcotics unit managed to arrest the couple after utilizing intelligence relayed to them.

The arrest of Elena Polychronopoulou comes a few days after the arrest and the remanding of model Aphrodite Barba, who was found to have 35 doses of cocaine in her possession.

Police confiscated:

• cocaine weighing -7,827.1- grams

• electronic precision scales

• the amount of -5,050- euros

• private car

• a motorcycle

• 3- mobile telephony devices

After presenting their case before the Athens Public Prosecutor, the First Instance proceeded to level charges of distinguished drug trafficking by perpetrators against Elena Polychronopoulou and her partner.

