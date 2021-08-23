Well-known TV model Aphrodite Barba arrested for drug trafficking in Athens

The suspect is expected to be taken before the prosecutor tomorrow to present her defence

The well-known model Aphrodite Barba with multiple TV appearances and participation in the fashion reality show GNTM2 was arrested for cocaine trafficking. The 31-year-old was arrested after a road by a DI.AS unit in the centre of Glyfada. After searching her Range Rover, the officers found 35 grams of cocaine under the driver’s seat. The female was taken to the Glyfada Police Department where a case was filed against her for drug trafficking, while her vehicle was confiscated.

According to sources, the illegal substance was divided into 35 nylon packages, leading the police to believe that her claim it was for personal use was unjustified.

The model, in the statement she gave to the police of the Glyfada Security Department, claimed that she did not know anything about cocaine and that she could not justify how the drugs were found under the seat of the jeep which she owns. However, she was not convincing and so a case was filed against her for trafficking.

The suspect is expected to be taken before the prosecutor tomorrow to present her defence.

