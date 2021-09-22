Greek singer Josephine makes it on NY Times Square Billboard (video)

The international distinction came about after the singer became the ambassador of Greece and Cyprus in Spotify’s global campaign on gender equality and women’s empowerment throug

Josephine, the “golden girl” of the Greek music industry who has produced consecutive no1 hits and unique live appearances, has landed in the US market, as she was put on a billboard in the famous Times Square in New York.

The international distinction came about after the singer became the ambassador of Greece and Cyprus in Spotify’s global campaign on gender equality and women’s empowerment through Panik Records. The campaign features 35 artists from 50 countries and their songs are included in the Equal Global playlist on Spotify.

Josephine is on the playlist with the recent hit “Paliopedo”, which is included in the first album of her career entitled “100%”, which is available in all digital music stores and physical record sales points. From the first moment of its release, “Paliopedo” was loved by the public, went viral on social media, and stood out in radio airplay and, so far, has amassed over 1.5 million digital streams and 6.2 million views on YouTube where it “climbed” in the top spots on the trends.