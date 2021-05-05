Greek woman, 44, dies after taking AstraZeneca vaccine

Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman in Chalastra, Thessaloniki, who passed away a few hours after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, who was asked about the death of the woman and whether it was related to the jab, said that according to initial information and after an autopsy, it was revealed her death is not associated with thrombosis. “An autopsy has been performed and the first information is that it was performed at noon and that the death of the deceased is not associated with thrombosis. It seems that there was a cardiac arrest, on the ground of an older heart attack. The study will be meticulous.”

According to grtimes.gr, the woman who was a mother of two lived in Chalastra, Thessaloniki. The 44-year-old developed a fever on Monday afternoon after she was vaccinated and died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Regarding a possible correlation with her vaccination, the forensic examination showed that there was no allergic reaction and further histological examinations will be needed for the microscopic analysis of the samples.

The family has assigned a technical advisor to conduct a parallel forensic examination as well as appointing a lawyer.