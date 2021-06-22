Heatwave forecast for Greece

Greece is forecast to experience a gradual heatwave, with a significant rise in temperature starting from today while passing thunderstorms and hail are expected to be recorded locally during the hot hours of the day in areas of the mainland.

Temperatures will exceed 40 degrees Celsius by the weekend in several parts of the mainland.

The temperature will range today, in Western Macedonia from 12 to 35 degrees, in the rest of Northern Greece from 15 to 37, in Central Greece from 15 to 39 degrees, in Epirus from 15 to 36, in the rest of the mainland from 17 to 39 degrees, in Ionian islands from 17 to 35 and in the islands of the Aegean and in Crete from 17 to 33 degrees, while in the islands of the Eastern Aegean the maximum will reach 35-36 degrees Celsius.

The winds will generally blow from the south with intensities up to 4 Beaufort and in the southern parts of the Aegean west with intensities up to 5 Beaufort.

The first intense heatwave of this summer is expected to last until Sunday 27/06, with the temperature progressively increasing significantly and exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The peak of the heatwave is estimated on the three days Thursday 24/06 – Saturday 26/06, with the maximum reaching locally between 41-43 degrees Celsius.

also read

Get ready for more chaos – Gordon Ramsay and pals Gino and Fred are in Greece for TV show (video)

A powerful 5.7 earthquake strikes off Nisyros coast