Heavy rains imminent, as weather forecast to worsen in Greece

Greece will see its first wave of bad weather in Autumn, as the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr talks forecast a spell of rain.

According to the data, atmospheric disturbance in the wider region of Italy is expected to form a barometric low which gradually moving eastwards will affect our country with strong local phenomena from noon on Wednesday, October 6 until the end of the week.

The strong phenomena in some cases will be accompanied by hail and very powerful winds.

Significant, and occasionally heavy rainfall will occur in the burned areas of Euboea and the Peloponnese.

Parts of Western Greece (Northern Ionian, Epirus, Western Sterea) will be most affected, where the phenomena, in addition to intensity, will also last for a longer duration.

Local rains are forecast in the northwest and in the Ionian sporadic thunderstorms. At night the effects in the northern Ionian will be more pronounced, while clear weather is forecast in the rest of the country.

The winds are forecast to blow in the south, south southeasterly direction strengthening in the northern Ionian at 6 to 7 Beaufort. To the east from the north, in the Aegean 5 to 6 Beaufort.

The temperature will drop slightly in the east and north, where it will reach 23 to 25 and the rest 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

ATTICA

Weather: Generally clear.

Winds: Northeast 4 to 5 and in the east local 6 Beaufort, weakening from the afternoon.

Temperature: From 17 to 26 degrees Celsius. In the north and east 2 to 3 degrees lower.

THESSALONIKI

Weather: Sparse clouds which will gradually thicken.

Winds: East southeast 3 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 13 to 21 degrees Celsius.

