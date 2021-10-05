PM Mitsotakis in Slovenia for European Council meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Slovenia to attend the informal European Council meeting and tomorrow’s EU-Western Balkans Summit.

Speaking to the press while coming to the meeting of the European People’s Party the PM said the following: “At the Extraordinary European Union – Western Balkans Summit, we will have the opportunity to discuss the European perspective of our neighbours in the Western Balkans. Eighteen years after the Thessaloniki Summit, which for the first time opened the European door to the countries of the Western Balkans, it is time to make clear commitments regarding the Western Balkans. Time is running out and if the European Union is absent from this region there is no doubt that others will rush to fill the gap. At today’s dinner, we will have the opportunity to discuss comprehensive issues related to global foreign policy. It will be an opportunity for me to inform our partners about the very important strategic alliance, cooperation agreement that we have signed with France. And to reiterate the need to accelerate the debate on European strategic autonomy. Europe must finally be able to at least begin the path of aligning its economic power with its geopolitical power. I hope that today we will have the opportunity to have this discussion in detail.”

